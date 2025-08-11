By Michaela Galligan

JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar is bringing the local Brandon community together, one fun family deal or entertaining music event at a time. The local spot has been a highlight of the area since its opening in 2007. As it celebrates its 18th anniversary, it continues to receive rave reviews and dedicated customers who support this staple.

Opened in the late 2000s, JF Kicks became a popular bar and grill location featuring pool tables, dart boards and video games. The patio area hosted live music events that attracted entertainment lovers from throughout the Tampa Bay area. As the years passed, ownership and ideas with the restaurant changed, with necessary adjustments being made in regard to food quality and to-go/delivery opportunities by Johnny Spieldenner and his partners.

2020 especially brought about new challenges, including a shrinking workforce and uncertainty within the service industry due to the pandemic. During that time, Spieldenner received a call from the series Bar Rescue and decided to film an episode at Kicks in hopes that the recognition would boost the business. With this success, JF Kicks now finds itself operating with the highest level of food, drinks, atmosphere and service that it’s ever seen.

Today, the restaurant and patio bar offers different deals every day of the week, such as Thursday steak dinners to Sunday brunch. Along with the family-friendly atmosphere, it’s a great place to be.

“We have so many fun events in store throughout the year at Kicks,” said Spieldenner. “From theme nights to club meetups and school spirit nights to singles events.”

This fall, Kicks has plenty of fun events planned. NFL watch parties, fundraisers, and even a Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day celebration are all up and coming in the next few months. More information about these events can be found at https://jfkicksrestaurant.com/events/.

Another amazing aspect of this business is its dedication to supporting the community that supports it. From involvement with other local small businesses to fundraising for nonprofits, hurricane victims and all those in need, JF Kicks is doing its part in helping the greater community.

“Since day one, we have found ways to give back from benefits to fundraisers,” said Spieldenner. “We always have our ears, eyes and hearts open to jump in where we can.”

JF Kicks Restaurant & Patio Bar is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Its hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sunday to Thursday, and 11-1 a.m., Friday and Saturday. It offers its full menu until 11 p.m. during weekdays and weekends and has a ‘late-night menu’ available until closing time.