Royal Cleaners LLC wants to help area residents with junk removal, hoarder clean-out, crime scene cleanup and other challenging projects around the house or on the job.

Owners Steve Lewis and Nicholas Goines met as neighbors helping neighbors, installing hurricane shutters a few years ago. The duo worked well together, and in March 2023 they launched Royal Cleaners, a business that helps the community on a larger scale, particularly the area’s retirees.

“We know that a sizeable amount of the community does not want to move heavy and nasty furniture, appliances and miscellaneous items around in this Florida heat,” the pair explained. “This is where we come in, and we enjoy it because it keeps us moving around with plenty of opportunities to exercise.”

Furniture delivery, moving services, estate clean-out and construction cleanup also are available, and the company’s list of services is evolving.

“We always tell our customers to ask even if they don’t know if we can complete a service or not,” said Goines. “We generally can. Or can refer someone reputable.”

Royal Cleaners operates independently and is not a franchise. The business partners worked long hours creating logos, designing marketing materials and building the company’s website. The owners answer phones, handle social media pages and complete the work themselves.

“We’ve literally poured our blood, sweat and tears into building this business, so when we receive a call for service, our customers receive the same commitment to excellence,” Lewis, a former corrections deputy, stated. That sentiment is echoed in the company’s slogan, “Royal Cleaners are here to provide the royal treatment.”

Lewis and Goines also hope to carry the message that through self-reliance and perseverance, hard work pays off.

“Our story is that of true grit, and we have the understanding that if you have a dream and want to build something, it’s up to you to do everything you can to make it happen,” explained Lewis.

Royal Cleaners services Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and other surrounding counties and are available statewide for large-scale projects. For more information, visit www.royalcleanerllc.com or call 918-519-1164 or 321-368-1556