For retired Navy Admiral Ken Carodine, a lifelong calling to serve began unexpectedly during a childhood movie night. At 10 years old, Carodine had dreams of becoming a police officer — until one Sunday evening, his father changed the channel to a WWII Navy film, In Harm’s Way. That moment shifted his ambition and charted a course that would lead to nearly 36 years in the U.S. Navy.

“The Navy was my calling,” Carodine, now retired and living in Valrico, said. “While I first learned the concepts of honor, courage and commitment in my parents’ home, the United States literally made those values a way of life.”

Carodine’s Navy career included student days at the U.S. Naval Academy and key leadership roles, including during Operation Desert Storm. One memorable moment came when he unexpectedly took command during a combat situation in the Northern Arabian Gulf.

“At the time, I was a very young lieutenant just keeping the seat warm for a senior captain,” he recalled. “The admiral walked in, wide-eyed to see me in the chair — but I pressed ahead with the task at hand.”

Now an IT executive, Carodine has turned to writing to reflect on his experiences. His fictional series follows Ben McGuire, an African American Navy reservist who becomes an ‘accidental hero.’ The character first appeared in Nuclear Dragon (originally published as ALL the Tea in 1994) and returns in General Quarters, the recently released sequel.

“What started as a dream of telling a story about the adventures of a Navy reservist has morphed into a trilogy,” Carodine said.

He wrote the outline for General Quarters between 1994 and 2012, but didn’t complete the first draft until his second year as a Navy admiral.

General Quarters explores modern geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, blending real-world dynamics with fictional intrigue. Carodine’s stories also highlight the Navy’s core values and the innovative, independent spirit of its officers.

“I am at my core a Navy officer,” he said. “My single greatest honor has been to serve as an officer of the line in the United States Navy.”

Carodine’s books and blog can be found at https://kencarodinebooks.com/, Amazon and Barnes & Noble. His next title, ‘Flag Country,’ is set for release in 2026.