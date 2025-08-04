By Emma Snider

The Hillsborough County Solid Waste management has partnered with Goodwill industries- Suncoast to bring residential customers a convenient way to donate their unused items. Through their Donation & Waste Diversion program, donations can be dropped off at three local Goodwill drop-off bins.

“The goal is to divert reusable quality goods from our landfill and keep it in people’s homes,” said Daniel Gallagher, manager of the Donation & Waste Diversion program. “I’m so grateful because without it, all these items that are being rescued would end up in the landfill.”

The Goodwill drop-off bins are in Tampa, Seffner and Gibsonton waste facilities to encourage the donation of items in good condition instead of throwing them away into landfills. All locations are open Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., unless otherwise stated. The convenience of the Goodwill drop-off bins and the waste facilities have made them easy one-stop shops for all Hillsborough County residential customers.

All Hillsborough County residential customers who get curbside waste collection for the county and pay the annual solid waste assessment on their property tax bill are eligible to donate to the Goodwill bins. To donate most items, a state-issued photo ID with a Hillsborough County residential address and a copy of your annual Hillsborough County property tax bill is required. On the Hillsborough County Donation & Waste Diversion website, there is a link to verify if an individual is classified as a residential customer, as well as an official list of required materials.

Since its launch in September 2022, the Donation & Waste Diversion program has had over 6,600 donors and has rescued more than 230,000 items. All donated items have equated to about 280,000 pounds of goods.

While the Goodwill drop-off bins are intended for residential customers, all Hillsborough County residents are encouraged to drop off their recyclable items. All services available to residential customers and Hillsborough County residents can be found on the Hillsborough County website.

The Donation & Waste Diversion program aims to prevent reusable items from being thrown into landfills and encourage a positive social impact on the community.

To find more information regarding the Donation & Waste Diversion program, updated Goodwill drop-off bin hours, required documents, its list of accepted items or verifying residential customer status, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/trash-and-recycling/donation-and-waste-diversion-program, call \Solid Waste Services at 813-272-5680 or email recycling@hcfl.gov.