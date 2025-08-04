By Mylena C. Ferman

No need to visit a school of witchcraft and wizardry to earn house points. Simply drop by a wizarding shop in downtown Zephyrhills to buy handmade magical trinkets and add to your house cup.

Owned by Sarah Hamilton, Mad Dragon Studio sells one-of-a-kind items, such as color-changing potions, personalized wands, friendly familiars and more. You can also purchase a nonalcoholic butter beer drink while you explore the cupboard under the stairs.

The store, while not affiliated with Warner Bros., also sells official Harry Potter merchandise.

Hamilton’s art is inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jim Henson’s works. She loves fantasy, dragons and good underdog stories, which easily makes Harry Potter one of her favorite franchises.

“I always say it’s Cinderella; … instead of a fairy godmother, it turns out he’s a wizard,” Hamilton said.

While Hamilton loves the stories, she makes it a point to try to separate the fantasy of wizards and witches from J.K. Rowling’s personal views.

“So many people in the LGBTQ community have resonated with it because it’s an underdog story,” Hamilton said, “I always like to say, if you hate her, please come to my shop because you can buy things that I’ve made that reflect the wizarding world, but she has not got a finger in.”

Each member of her family, from her parents to her children, helped turn Mad Dragon Studio into the fantastical store it is now. Her father physically built aspects of the store, such as the bookcase and window shelf.

“It would not look the way it looks if he had not helped me put it together,” she said.

While her father has since passed, Hamilton continues to honor him through her art. She recently learned how to make the mandrakes scream when removed from their pots, a task she would have otherwise asked her father to figure out.

To purchase messenger owls, dragon-eye goblets or colorful dragons, visit Mad Dragon Studio in person or online. Located on 8th St. in Zephyrhills, Mad Dragon Studio is open twice a month.

For specific dates and more information, please look on its website at www.maddragonstudio.com or the Mad Dragon Studio Facebook page.