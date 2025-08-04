By Emma Snider

With 21 years of experience, plus her time as honorary mayor of East Hillsborough County, Dawn Myers is stepping into a new chapter: she’s running for judge in the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court. With deep roots in the community and a wide range of legal experience, Myers is ready to bring a fair and thoughtful perspective to the bench.

“I have a core belief in fairness,” said Myers. “I think the involvement I’ve had has given me a good perspective on the diverse needs of the community.”

As a native Hillsborough County resident, Myers has been heavily involved in the community and has held positions in many organizations. Some of these positions include being a board member of Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, a member and past board member of the Riverview Chamber of Commerce, a solo/small firm section co-chair of the Hillsborough County Bar Association as well as many more.

Throughout her legal career, Myers has taken pride in her ability to manage family mediation. She believes that her experience as a judge would help improve her skills in finding fair resolutions in tough family cases. Myers is also motivated by her intention to ensure that all litigations are justly handled. With over 120 jury trials under her belt, she’s confident that her background has prepared her to make thoughtful and informed decisions from the bench as well as mold her into a great candidate for judge.

To give some background, each circuit court is comprised of one or more counties and Florida’s Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court covers all of Hillsborough County. Judges are elected for six-year terms. After six years, if they face an opponent, a nonpartisan election will take place to decide the winner. Since judicial elections are nonpartisan, voters choose candidates without considering political parties, which helps keep things focused on experience and qualifications rather than political party.

Myers invites everyone to the campaign kick-off event on Thursday, October 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Law Office of Swope Rodante, PA located at 1234 E. 5th Ave. in Tampa.

The general election for judicial candidates is held in August 2026.

To learn more about Myers, including her experience, community involvement, education and how to support her campaign, visit her website at https://myers4judge.com/.