For more than 27 years, Phoenix House Florida has been a pillar of support and hope in the Tampa Bay area, delivering high-quality, accessible substance use treatment for adults and teens. As a trusted nonprofit, its legacy is grounded in compassion, professionalism and respect — qualities that continue to guide its mission across the state of Florida.

“Phoenix House Florida began in the early 1990s when two fathers, Fred Fisher and Whit Palmer, were desperately seeking help for their sons battling substance use,” shared Stephanie Krager, law enforcement liaison for Phoenix House Florida. “Their search led them to the Daytop rehabilitation program in New York. Inspired by what they found, they brought the program to Citra, Florida, in 1994. Four years later, Daytop Florida merged with the Phoenix House Foundation, creating what we now know as Phoenix House Florida.”

Since then, the organization has grown into a statewide leader in addiction treatment that is committed to helping individuals rediscover hope and rebuild their lives. It offers a wide array of services, including adult residential treatment in gender-specific units, office-based detoxification for prescription and opioid drug use, outpatient programs and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and co-occurring disorder treatment to support individuals facing both substance use and mental health challenges.

All services are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), underscoring the organization’s commitment to nationally recognized standards of excellence.

“As a master deputy, I often partnered with Phoenix House Florida to help people access life-saving treatment — many of whom couldn’t afford it,” said Krager. “I saw firsthand the impact of their work and the power of recovery. After retiring in 2024, I joined the Phoenix House team to continue advocating for second chances and stronger community partnerships.”

Looking ahead, Phoenix House Florida is expanding its services, with two new residential programs launching soon in Hillsborough County. These will provide 105 additional treatment beds, focusing on veteran women, mothers with children in foster care and individuals in need of structured residential care.

To honor its legacy and support future growth, Phoenix House Florida will host its annual Rise Gala on Friday, September 12, from 6-9 p.m. at the Westshore Grand Hotel. Tickets are $250 per individual and $500 per couple.

“The Rise Gala is a powerful evening of inspiration and impact,” said Krager.

Visit https://phoenixfl.org or call 813- 881-1000. Phoenix House Florida operates two outpatient treatment centers: the Brandon Outpatient Center, located at 510 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 301, in Brandon, and the Tampa Outpatient Center, located at 2103 N. Rome Ave. in Tampa.