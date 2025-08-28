Florida Virtual School Offers Driver Education Course That Meets New State Law Requirements

For more than 20 years, Florida Virtual School (FLVS) has been a trusted leader in online driver education, equipping Florida students with the skills they need to drive safely. Now, as a new state law takes effect on Friday, August 1 (previously July 1), requiring that anyone under 18 years old complete a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV)-approved driver education course, FLVS is uniquely positioned to help students meet the mandate with its time-tested, flexible program taught by certified teachers. Previously, the law only required anyone under the age of 18 to complete a Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education (TLSAE) course.

“We understand that high school students and families are balancing multiple priorities, and adding a Driver Education course to their plans shouldn’t be a challenge,” said Robin Winder, Florida Virtual School chief academic officer. “That’s why our fully online course offers the flexibility and accessibility students need to meet this requirement seamlessly.”

To learn more about the FLVS Driver Education course, visit the FLVS website at www.flvs.net.

Girl Scout Recruitment Invitation

The Fossil Valley Service Unit of Girl Scouts of West Central Florida invites families with girls in grades K-12 to join the Girl Scout movement at a special recruitment event on Sunday, August 24, from 1-3 p.m. at Camp Dorothy Thomas, located at 16119 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

This event is open to the public and offers an exciting opportunity for girls to discover what Girl Scouts are all about — building confidence, leadership skills, friendships and a lifelong love of learning through fun, hands-on experiences.

The Fossil Valley Service Unit is also calling on local adults to step up as volunteers. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or community member, becoming a Girl Scout troop leader or co-leader is a rewarding way to give back, support girls and even start a new troop. No prior experience is needed — free training, flexible scheduling and ongoing support are provided. A minimum of two adult leaders is required to launch a new troop.





Dinner Party Fundraiser For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is hosting a dinner party fundraiser for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in honor of Roger Byrd. Join friends and family on Saturday, September 13, from 4-7p.m. at the 701 W. Lumsden Rd. location in Brandon. The event will include dinner, information about pulmonary fibrosis, an auction and karaoke.

Contact Elice Byrd at preteacher1@outlook.com for more information and use the QR code to register for the event or make a donation.