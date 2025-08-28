North Star Consulting Offers Career Consulting For Students

North Star Consulting offers private, one-on-one college and career consulting for students and adults. Founder Christina Sanchez Bonner, M.Ed., who has more than 15 years of experience in this field, created this company to serve the needs of individuals searching for personalized support in college and/or career planning.

Services include academic advising, college admissions, funding education, resume writing, cover letters, interview preparation and career consulting. North Star Consulting provides a nonjudgemental approach to assist its clients in finding the ideal path so they can reach their goals successfully.

Follow your true north and reach for the stars. Call North Star Consulting today to schedule a consultation at 813-315-5214. Its office is located at 1721 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.northstarconsultings.com.





Meister Law Group LLC

Meister Law Group LLC offers expertise in all aspects of family law, with emphasis on adoption law and dependency cases throughout Florida’s Southshore area and beyond. For all of your family needs, including, but not limited to, expert adoption and advocacy services, Meister Law Group is here for you. Meister Law Group advocates for your family, whatever that dynamic may look like. There is no situation too complex for it. Meister Law Group is faith-based and operates with unmatched integrity.

It is located at 13131 Kings Lake Dr., Ste. 103, in Gibsonton, and it looks forward to guiding your family through growth and change. For more information, visit its website at www.meisterlawgroup.com.

GTE Financial Promotes Laurie Newman To Assistant Vice President Of General Accounting

GTE Financial, one of Florida’s largest credit unions, recently announced the promotion of Laurie Newman to assistant vice president of general accounting. The promotion reflects Newman’s 18 years of exemplary service, leadership and innovation within the organization, which serves more than 230,000 members across Tampa Bay.

Newman joined GTE Financial in 2007 as an accounting supervisor and quickly rose through the ranks, serving as accounting manager and, most recently, as senior accounting manager. Known for her integrity and operational excellence, Newman has helped strengthen the credit union’s financial foundation while inspiring those around her.

“This promotion is a reflection of Laurie’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and our culture of growing talent from within,” said Rolfe Thompson, vice president of finance and controller at GTE Financial.

Herzing University Launches Online Bachelor Of Social Work Program

Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 12 campuses nationwide and a robust online division, has launched a fully online Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) program. Now open for enrollment, the program equips students with culturally informed knowledge, skills and values to address complex social issues and advocate for social justice in diverse communities. The program has achieved Pre-Candidacy for Accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education’s (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation, an important milestone that reflects Herzing’s commitment to academic quality and professional preparation in the field of social work.

To learn more about Herzing and its accreditation and approvals, visit www.herzing.edu.

Law School Professor Honored With Award

Cooley Law School professor Joseline Jean-Louis Hardrick has been selected as the recipient of the Florida Bar’s 2025 Law Faculty/Administration Professionalism Award. The annual award recognizes a member of Florida law school faculty or administration who, through teaching, scholarship and mentorship, instills and exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism in the legal field.

“Professor Hardrick is more than an educator — she’s a champion for equity, inclusion and the professional development of future attorneys,” said Cooley Law School President and Dean James McGrath. “Her impact inside the classroom and throughout the legal community reflects the values this award was designed to celebrate.”