A new culinary destination has opened in the heart of FishHawk Ranch, offering residents a stylish yet family-friendly place to dine, connect and celebrate. The Boulevard Supper Club, located at 15260 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia, is the latest venture from longtime local business owners Joel Granata, Jennifer Adamo and business partner Elier Velasquez, and it’s already making a name for itself as the spot for elevated evenings out.

Known in the community for their popular brunch and boutique spots — The Scrambled Egg and Posh Trading Company — the entrepreneurial team has expanded their vision with a fresh concept: a supper club that combines the sophistication of fine dining with the warmth and comfort of home.

“We are offering an upscale dining experience in a destination restaurant where our customers can feel at home without breaking the bank,” said Granata, a retired St. Petersburg Fire Rescue veteran with 37 years of service.

He and Adamo are committed to community-first businesses that serve local families, especially while raising their family which includes a set of teen triplets.

The menu is packed with Italian-inspired favorites, including customer standouts like the chicken piccata — thinly sliced, tender chicken breast in a lemon, caper and white wine butter sauce — and the hearty chicken parmesan, layered with marinara, fresh mozzarella and aged parmesan. For meat lovers, the 8 oz. filet, served with seasonal vegetables and a choice of potato or rice, delivers a steakhouse-quality experience right in the neighborhood.

All the desserts are locally baked from Simply Vainilla, with the multilayer chocolate cake already earning a loyal following.

What the Boulevard Supper Club offers is more than a meal — it’s an experience. With themed weekly events like music bingo, trivia night, ladies’ night and karaoke, the restaurant offers fun and entertainment for all ages.

Behind the bar, Lena Chrysler, the bar and events manager, has crafted an exclusive lineup of signature cocktails, including the raspberry smash and the toasted campfire old fashioned. She also manages the restaurant’s growing Wine and Locker Club memberships, which offer perks like backlit reservation lockers, personalized logos and invitations to exclusive mixology and bottle release events.

“We are going to have exclusive events for our club members,” Chrysler shared. “It’s about creating a space where regulars feel like VIPs.”

The Boulevard Supper Club is open from Sunday through Thursday, 4-9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, 4-10 p.m. Whether you’re planning a date night, family dinner or group celebration, reservations are recommended — especially on event nights.

For menus, club membership info, or to reserve a table, call 813-657-5700 or visit www.blvdsupperclub.com.