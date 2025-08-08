The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is proud to present Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience, a groundbreaking, multisensory art exhibition that opened on August 1 and is running through Sunday, September 28, at the Morsani Hall Stage.

This immersive event invites guests to walk directly into the works of two of the world’s most iconic painters, Claude Monet and Vincent Van Gogh. Through innovative projection technology, vivid animation and an original orchestral score, guests are transported into the luminous brushstrokes of Impressionism and Post-Impressionism. Famous works, such as Van Gogh’s The Starry Night, Sunflowers and Almond Blossoms, along with Monet’s Water Lilies and Woman with a Parasol, come alive on massive screens, walls and floors — turning art into an unforgettable interactive experience.

Step into worlds imagined by Van Gogh and Monet. Beyond Van Gogh and Beyond Monet takes you into these masters’ works with magnificent digital projections that immerse viewers in the unmistakable artistry of Post-Impressionist and Impressionist painters. An original score is the soundtrack to your journey through hundreds of Van Gogh and Monet’s masterworks.

Showtimes occur every 45 minutes: Tuesdays, 12 Noon-6:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 12 Noon-6:30 p.m.; Fridays: 12 Noon-7:30 p.m.; Saturdays: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

This unique exhibition offers a stunning, immersive journey into the emotional and artistic landscapes of two masters who shaped the course of art history. Audiences of all ages will be mesmerized by the scale and beauty of this experience, which has captivated millions worldwide.

Tickets start at $42.75 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or by calling 813-229-7827 (local) or 800-955-1045 (outside the Tampa Bay area). Additional handling fees may apply.

For more information about the Straz Center and its upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org.