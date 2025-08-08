By Emma Snider

For all things creative, look no further, as the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin offers everything from live performances to pottery classes. The Firehouse Cultural Center has programs year-round for both children and adults. This local fire-station-turned-artcenter is a well-loved staple in the community.

Along with their extensive program list, the Firehouse Cultural Center holds a Center Stage series. The Center Stage series includes music, comedy and theater performances. These performances feature a wide variety of music, such as jazz bands, blues singers, acoustic sets and more.

As a Straz Advanced Patel partner and a Tampa Museum of Heart partner, the Firehouse Cultural Center offers engaging programs to people of all ages.

The Firehouse Cultural Center also offers classes. Guided sessions teaching pottery techniques, watercolor painting, metal art, glass fusing and many other subjects are available. Its Try Your Hand classes create a good opportunity for beginners to try a class, like clay, watercolor or landscape, to see if they enjoy it. Most classes welcome beginners and accept participants of all skill levels to come and grow in their art skills.

During their summer programs, it is important to the Firehouse Cultural Center that the cost of a program does not prevent any student from participating. Some need-based scholarships are offered to help ensure that students can still participate in a program without a financial barrier.

“Having a cultural center in the community provides a great variety of opportunities for people to gather with things they have in common or want to try,” said Chris Bredbenner, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center. “Since the doors first opened, many Southshore residents have come to value the organization for the arts, culture and unity it fosters.”

The Firehouse Cultural Center would like to thank Hillsborough County Commission for its ability to use the converted Fire Station 17 to house the cultural center.

To learn more about the Firehouse Cultural center’s upcoming Center Stage performances, its programs and registration, partnerships, scholarships and more, visit https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/ or its Facebook page.