Sidekicks Family Martial Arts is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Riverview, bringing its Powerful Kids After School Program to families in the Big Bend area. Located at 11525 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview, this new location will serve as a hub for empowering young students through structured, fun and character-building afternoons.

Starting Monday, August 11, Sidekicks Family Martial Arts in Riverview will offer transportation and after-school care for students in kindergarten through fifth grade from the following local elementary schools:

Dawson Elementary School.

Summerfield Elementary School.

Summerfield Crossings Elementary School.

Collins Elementary School.

“Our mission has always been to build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities — one black belt in life at a time,” said Manny Cabrera, chief instructor and CEO of Sidekicks Family Martial Arts. “With this expansion, we’re thrilled to bring our unique blend of martial arts, character development and leadership training to even more families who are looking for more than just a daycare solution.”

The Sidekicks After School Program is rooted in a holistic approach to child development, combining daily martial arts classes, structured physical activity and Sidekicks’ Powerful Words Character Development Program. Each day is designed to help children grow physically, intellectually, emotionally and socially, all within a safe and engaging environment led by highly trained coaches.

The new Riverview location is conveniently situated near the intersection of Big Bend Road and Clement Pride Boulevard.

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts also has a location in FishHawk, located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 210, in Lithia.

Limited spots are available for the 2025-26 school year. Families interested in securing a space or learning more about the program at either location can visit https://ilovesidekicks.com/ or call/text 813-497-4443 (Riverview) or 813-308-0306 (FishHawk).