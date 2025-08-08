Hillsborough County Public Schools officially opened its 29th high school with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the launch of Aquilla J. Morgan High School, a cutting-edge campus named in honor of a legendary educator and community leader.

District leaders, construction partners and members of the Morgan family gathered at the new school, located at 1712 W. Lake Dr. in Wimauma, to mark the occasion. Superintendent Van Ayres, Principal Brittney Wilhelm and Chief of Operations Chris Farkas delivered remarks, joined by representatives from Harvard Jolly | PBK and The Beck Group, who helped bring the $178 million project to life.

“This is a proud moment for our district and the Wimauma community,” said Ayres. “To the future Mustangs, you’re part of history now.”

The 359,000-square-foot facility, set to open to students this fall, will help ease overcrowding at nearby Lennard and Sumner high schools. The school will serve grades nine through 11 initially, with a senior class to be added in 2026.

Named after Aquilla Jackson Morgan, the first Black teacher at Wimauma Elementary and a 40-year veteran of Hillsborough County Public Schools, the high school honors her enduring impact on generations of students. Over 50 members of her family attended the ceremony and presented a $10,000 donation to the school in her memory.

The 2-story campus includes state-of-the-art features, such as an electric vehicle-focused automotive program, cosmetology and culinary arts tracks, esports facilities and even pickleball courts. A spacious 2-story gymnasium features an indoor walking track, and the media center spans both floors.

Wilhelm, who began her career as a paraprofessional in Wimauma, expressed her pride in leading the school: “This is more than a building — it’s a promise to our students and community.”

Architect Jose Gomez, a Wimauma native and son of Mexican migrant workers, reflected on the project’s significance: “To design a school just five minutes from where I grew up is a full-circle moment.”

The new Mustang mascot and school colors — navy blue and determined orange — symbolize the school’s bold vision and commitment to excellence. For more details, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.