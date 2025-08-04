Nestled in the heart of FishHawk Ranch, Anytime Fitness Lithia offers more than just a place to work out — it’s a hub for health, connection and transformation. Located at 16144 Churchview Dr., Ste. 201, in Lithia, the locally owned gym provides 24/7 access to state-of-the-art equipment, personalized coaching and a supportive environment for members of all fitness levels.

Owners Ronald and Monica Rigaud, both U.S. Army veterans, bring a mission-driven approach to wellness. Their commitment to service extends beyond the military, as they now help community members achieve healthier lifestyles. Ron, a certified personal trainer, and Monica, a longtime fitness enthusiast, emphasize inclusivity and empowerment through fitness.

Owners since 2016, both Ron and Monica know that Anytime Fitness Lithia isn’t just a gym — it’s a catalyst for personal growth. The Rigauds’ vision extends to fostering mental wellness, encouraging goal setting and celebrating member milestones. With a dynamic team and a deep-rooted sense of purpose, the gym continues to shape lives — one workout, one smile and one success story at a time.

“We genuinely care about helping people achieve their goals,” said Ron. “We want people to know that we’re here to help them. No one will ever feel judged.”

The 5,000 sq. ft. facility features a wide range of cardio and strength equipment, private restrooms and showers. The more than 800 local members also benefit from fitness consultations, coaching and small group training, as well as access to Apple Fitness+ workouts. The coaching staff brings decades of experience and a passion for helping clients be their best self.

Anytime Fitness Lithia is part of a global network of more than 5,000 gyms, allowing members to stay active wherever they travel.

“It is the largest gym franchise globally; members have access to all Anytime Fitness anywhere in the world,” said Ron. “Members have 24/7 access. We provide a safe, clean, friendly and supportive atmosphere.”

With great ratings and glowing reviews from members, the gym has become a trusted resource in the Lithia community. Its welcoming atmosphere and membership plans make it accessible to a wide range of individuals.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.anytimefitness.com/locations/lithia-florida-4090 or call 813-438-8474.