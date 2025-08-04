The Mission Continues (TMC), a veteran service and volunteer organization that deploys veterans across the U.S. to help under-resourced communities, deployed hundreds of veterans to Tampa for its ninth annual Mass Deployment. From June 20-24, veterans and volunteers worked on high-impact projects to improve communities across the Greater Tampa area.

Each summer, The Mission Continues organizes massive community projects in one United States city.

Veterans and volunteer teams are dispatched to the city to undertake projects aimed at enhancing the region, such as constructing community gardens, renovating schools, painting women’s shelters, improving homeless shelters and executing various other essential initiatives. This year, projects took place at the Volunteers of America Florida – James Cole Village (VOAF), The Sustainable Living Project, Sunrise Children’s Services, Tampa Parks and Recreation’s MLK, Jr. Recreation Complex with West Tampa Grows Healthy Garden, Sweetwater Organic Community Farm and Town and Country Elementary School.

“We’re thrilled to bring Mass Deployment to Tampa — a city with a proud military history, a strong sense of community and a spirit of resilience,” said Annie Hudson, chief programs officer of The Mission Continues. “Mass Deployment leaves a lasting impact on communities. It strengthens regions and builds meaningful connections between veterans and volunteers.”

Tampa has deep ties to the military and veteran communities; according to the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, more than 120,000 veterans live in the Tampa Bay region, and there are more than 12,000 active-duty personnel at MacDill Air Force Base.

For Army veteran and TMC Tampa platoon leader Tara Tilson, Mass Deployment is personal: “As a veteran, I am always looking for ways to find purpose and give back, and that’s what led me to The Mission Continues. Now I get to join my fellow veterans and community members to serve with a common goal, and it’s an honor to have Mass Deployment in our city.”

National giants and longtime partners joined TMC in Tampa with Platinum Sponsors CarMax and ToolBank and the Official Beverage Sponsor, the Coca-Cola Company, supporting this national event with surrounding communities.

To learn more about the Mass Deployment in Tampa and get a full recap of the five-day event, visit www.missioncontinues.org/operation-tampa-bay-blitz.