By Betty Jo Tompkins

Are you a Hillsborough County student or parent of a student enrolled in grades K-12 in public, private, parochial charter, home or virtual school programs who would like to complete a conservation project to help your community? If so, now’s the time to apply for a Conservation Mini-Grant, sponsored by the Florida Conservation Coalition. Each applicant group must consist of at least five students and one adult. Eligible groups include clubs, organizations, chapters, classes, troupes or other youth groups determined to explore and promote conservation.

Programs, projects and activities eligible for grants include protection and enhancement of air, water, soils and all elements of life. Mini-grants give students a starting point from which they can execute both small and large projects within the community. These $250 allocations can address issues such as food insecurity, food waste, water quality and shortages, air pollution, plastic pollution and climate disruption.

Previously funded projects have included road and waterway cleanups, wildflower and pollinator initiatives, tree plantings, community and school gardens, composting, recycling, trash repurposing and even bat nesting boxes. The latest application winners included the Winthrop Wayfinders 4-H Club for its gardening project and John Humphreys.

Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis and are available by contacting FCC President Betty Jo Tompkins at 813-477-8332 or bjt6890@yahoo.com. The next round of approximately one dozen recipient groups will be announced at the 2025 Hillsborough County Fair, which is from Thursday, October 30, to Sunday, November 9.

The Florida Conservation Coalition, headquartered in Brandon, is dedicated to advocating, educating and facilitating conservation programs for youth and adults. Among other projects this year, the coalition hosted the State 4-H and FFA Land Judging competition for over 200 students at the county fairgrounds. In addition, the coalition sponsors scholarships, educational conservation displays at fairs and festivals as well as the youth plant show at the county fair and the annual rain barrel decorating contest, open to all Hillsborough students.

Also on tap at this year’s fair will be the annual Super Plant Auction on November 9, sponsored by the coalition, Odiorne Insurance Agency and Auto-Owners Insurance. Proceeds from this event, which will include all types of horticulture, will fund future mini-grants and programs. Further details on these events are available on the fair’s website, www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.