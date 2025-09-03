The Empty Bowls Project is returning for its 15th year of supporting the United Food Bank of Plant City. This project was started to bring community awareness of local hunger needs. Empty Bowls allows participating artists and groups to create and donate bowls and then serve a simple meal to attendees.

“The Empty Bowls Project was founded by Lisa Blackburn and art teacher John Hartom back in 1990 to raise funds for their community food bank and bring awareness to hunger,” said Silvia Dodson, Empty Bowls chair. “They inspired their art students and community to make clay bowls and a simple meal to raise funds for the local food bank and make a difference in their community.”

The Plant City Empty Bowls Project follows a similar concept. It was started in 2009-10 and is organized by an Empty Bowls team, in cooperation with United Food Bank and Services.

“We are working with 24 elementary, middle and high schools in Hillsborough County Public Schools in the Plant City area to make clay bowls for the art project,” Dodson said. “Local churches, organizations and restaurants are making a variety of delicious and healthy soups for the event.”

The simple meal will include crackers, fruit, a bottle of water and a choice of soups.

“The public can select either one 16 oz. cup of soup, or two 8 oz. cups of soup, or four 4 oz. cups of soups,” Dodson said. “With a donation of $10, the public is served the simple meal and will select a student’s bowl to take home as a simple reminder of all the ‘empty bowls’ that go unfilled every day. This project brings awareness to hunger. All proceeds go directly to the United Food Bank and Services, located in Plant City.”

The Empty Bowls event will take place at the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum in downtown Plant City on Saturday, November 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Soups are served at 10 a.m.

“This year, the national anthem will be sung by Bruno Kazenas, and Larry Clark, a Christian and secular jazz saxophonist, will provide music, followed by the Plant City Community Chorale, under the direction of artistic director Coleman Flentage,” Dodson said. “Ace Jackson and the Jump Kings Band, accompanied by Geri Blount, will provide popular music. Closing the event will be the PCHS Jazz Band under the direction of Joshua Blair, band director.”

The event will also feature a live auction of bowls created by local artists and students.

“We have 10 artists who have graciously donated their time and talents to create these beautiful bowls for the food bank fundraiser,” Dodson said. “Each one is unique and special.”

Dodson hopes Empty Bowls will bring awareness to all the services United Food Bank offers the community.

“When we work together for the good of the project, we can make a positive difference,” Dodson said.

For more information, visit https://ufbpc.org.