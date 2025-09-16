Congressman Vern Buchanan hosted his annual Florida’s 15th Congressional District Law Enforcement Awards in front of over 200 constituents at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Buchanan recognized over 50 members of the area’s finest for their exceptional service to the community.

“Every day, these brave men and women put their lives on the line to enforce the rule of law and keep our communities safe,” said Buchanan. “Now more than ever, they need and deserve our full support. These awards are a fitting tribute to their dedication, courage and the heroic role they play in our communities.”

Buchanan established the awards 15 years ago to give special recognition to first responders in the district for exceptional achievement. The winners were selected by an independent panel of current and retired law enforcement personnel organized by Buchanan.

Above and Beyond the Call of Duty Award: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy John Howes III.

Dedication and Professionalism Award: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office: Master Deputy Jeffery Merry.

Buchanan is a strong supporter of the law enforcement community and first responders. Buchanan is the sponsor of the Thin Blue Line Act in Congress, which toughens penalties against anyone who targets or kills police officers and other first responders.

Congressman Vern Buchanan is an American businessman, politician and Air Force veteran serving as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 16th congressional district since 2013. The 16th district covers much of SE Hillsborough County including Brandon, Lithia, Riverview, Ruskin and more.

For more information or to contact his office, visit https://buchanan.house.gov/.