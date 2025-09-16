Flappers And Fedoras Gala

You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind evening filled with jazz, sneakers and purpose at the Flappers & Fedoras Sneaker Ball — a fundraiser in support of GIRLS OF THE WORLD INC. Put on your flyest kicks and your finest 1920s-inspired flair as everyone comes together to raise funds for the girls mentoring program. Your presence and support will help it continue empowering young girls in our community through guidance, education and mentorship. The event will take place on Saturday, October 4, from 5-9 p.m. at the Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. There will be a live performance by The Beat Down Band as well as food, drinks, raffles and more. Visit https://girlsoftheworldinc.com/ to purchase tickets, and please bring a toy to donate.

Raising Teens Today: A Parent Education And Coaching Series

Dr. Lauren Brown, a local psychologist practicing at Brandon Area Psychology Associates, will be hosting a virtual parent training for parents of teens, starting in September. Subjects covered will include brain development, attachment (why they need you when they say they don’t), emotion regulation/coping skills, peers/romantic relationships, communication/defensiveness and technology. Please email drlbrown@brandonareapsychology.com or call 813-701-3154 for additional information.

Dinner Party Fundraiser For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is hosting a dinner party fundraiser for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in honor of Roger Byrd. Join friends and family on Saturday, September 13, from 4-7p.m. at the 701 W. Lumsden Rd. location in Brandon. The event will include dinner, information about pulmonary fibrosis, an auction and karaoke.

Contact Elice Byrd at preteacher1@outlook.com for more information and use the QR code to register for the event or make a donation.

Bingo Fundraiser In Sun City Center

Do you enjoy playing bingo? Then save the date of Friday, October 3, from 1-4 p.m., as the GFWC SCC Woman’s Club is hosting a Triple Crown Bingo fundraiser event at the Sun City Center Community Hall, located at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. A $20 ticket gives you 12 games plus Johnny G. DJ entertainment. The three types of Bingos being played are: regular bingo, music bingo and flamingo bingo. BYOB and snacks, but refreshments will be provided as well. Visit vendor tables and silent auction tables and participate in a raffle for Publix gift cards.

For more info, contact sccwomansclubfund@gmail.com.

Comedy Magician, DeWayne Hill Coming To Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center welcomes Dewayne Hill to its beautiful sanctuary at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center on Friday, September 26, at 7 p.m. Voted America’s No.1 Funniest Comedy Magician, Hill has been performing magic for over 20 years. Born in Brooklyn, New York, and growing up in Charleston, West Virginia, Hill became interested in magic after a substitute teacher did a card trick; in 2007, Dewayne set a world record by performing the most card tricks in 60 minutes.

Adult tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Youth tickets (ages 10-18) are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Tickets are available at the Pages of Life Book Store on Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and from Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; at the church office from Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and online at www.sccumc.com/events.

Cypress Creek Chili Cook-off

The Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence is hosting its annual Chili Cook-off competition on Tuesday, October 7, from 11 a.m-1 p.m. It is a casual community event that is also open to the public. Entrants are asked to bring a crock pot of their favorite chili and copies of the recipe to give out (if they are willing to share). Everything else is provided. Everyone gets to vote for their favorite chili, resulting in a People’s Choice award; plus, there will be three judges selecting their favorites. The winners will get a prize as well as bragging rights for the year.

Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care is located at 970 Cypress Village Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Jewelry Sale

The HCA Florida South Shore Hospital is hosting a fundraiser jewelry sale on Wednesday, September 10, from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon. The event will take place in front lobby of the hospital, located at 4016 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center. Proceeds from the sale will go toward fighting Alzheimer’s disease.