On August 7, real estate professionals gathered in Wimauma for a first look at SkyMor Southshore Bay, a new build-to-rent community within the Southshore Bay master-planned development. The event showcased the townhomes under construction and outlined plans for the project, which adds a rental option alongside the community’s for-sale homes.

SkyMor Southshore Bay is being developed by the Balcara Group in partnership with PCCP LLC. It is the first dedicated rental community in Southshore Bay, offering 196 2-story attached townhomes ranging in size from 1,372-1,663 square feet. Floor plans include two, three and four-bedroom layouts, each with two-and-a-half bathrooms and a fenced backyard. Select homes will have two-car garages, while others will feature a one-car garage.

Interiors will include 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The largest floorplans will have expanded garage space, and all homes will feature a mix of tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Construction of the first units is nearing completion, with delivery expected in phases. According to the development schedule, the first homes are set to be unveiled in August 2025.

Community amenities will include a private lodge with a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, and large gathering spaces. Outdoor features will include a dog park, playground and landscaped common areas. On-site property management and maintenance will be provided, with flexible leasing terms available.

Southshore Bay itself spans more than 600 acres in Hillsborough County. The master-planned community is known for its recreational amenities, which include a man-made lagoon, walking trails and access to nearby schools, shopping, and employment centers.

The addition of SkyMor Southshore Bay reflects a growing trend toward single-family rental communities in Florida. Similar projects have opened in recent years, including BB Living at Epperson Ranch in Wesley Chapel, which brought 164 rental residences to the Pasco County market.

The Balcara Group, based in Houston, specializes in developing and managing rental home communities. In Southshore Bay, its design focuses on providing a neighborhood-style setting with the convenience of maintenance-free living.

The August 7 preview event was attended by local real estate agents who toured the construction site and reviewed available floorplans. Once complete, the development will provide an alternative housing choice for residents seeking the features of a traditional home without the commitment of ownership.

SkyMor Southshore Bay is located at 17224 Auburn Arch Loop in Wimauma. For more information, visit www.skymorsouthshorebay.com.