A Riverview couple have teamed up to write and publish a book that draws upon one of the most significant events of early American history for its story.

David and MaryLu Barrow have published And Justice for All, Even Redcoats, a young adult novel about the Boston Massacre. The book explores the pivotal March 5, 1770, event, when British soldiers fired into a crowd of colonists in Boston, resulting in five deaths and several injuries.

The Boston Massacre significantly escalated colonial tensions leading to the American Revolution. But before the War for Independence was fought, there were trials to judge the actions of the British soldiers involved in the shooting and public sentiment was heavily against them.

The story is told from the perspective of colonial adolescent Sam Shaw, who, like many of his neighbors, is ready to take up the armed struggle for liberation from the British Empire and cannot understand why local attorney John Adams would defend the scarlet-clad agents of oppression.

Throughout the historically accurate narrative, the story illustrates how a founding principle of the nascent country can play out when applied to real events, according to David.

“It is intended to give young readers a deeper sense of the principles of our founding; that we are ‘subject to the rule of law and not of men,’ and that when we stand up for the rights of those who may be unpopular or despised, we stand up for our own,” he wrote in an email.

He cited the concept that John Adams articulated and elaborated on in his defense summary: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence,” the future president stated.

David, an attorney, and MaryLu, a retired teacher, are from Massachusetts and drew on their heritage and interest in historical research for the book, as well as MaryLu’s knowledge of teaching young people reading skills and having an understanding about their literary interests.

The Barrows, married for 46 years, moved to Hillsborough County in 1993. MaryLu taught at various elementary schools, including Ruskin, Boyette Springs and Stowers elementary schools. They are currently writing a new story about the Pilgrims.

And Justice for All, Even Redcoats aims to instill in young readers a deeper appreciation for the principles of America’s founding and is available at www.amazon.com.