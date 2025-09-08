The time is near for Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Taking place on select nights from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, November 2, this year’s event is set to resurrect your nightmares and unleash extreme screams at this parkwide experience. To mark this milestone, Howl-O-Scream will feature five haunted houses, including the new M.A.R.S. house and the new upgraded Ravens Mill – Lambs to the Slaughter, three new scare zones, two new hordes and terrifying entertainment offerings designed to make guests jump out of their seats.

Haunted Houses and Scare Zones

NEW! M.A.R.S.: Once the crown jewel of the space fleet, the Elysium was built to explore the outer limits of our solar system and search for signs of life. But on a routine mission to Mars, disaster struck. The ship crashed violently onto the planet’s surface — damaged beyond repair. Most of the crew perished on impact. The few who survived now face freezing temperatures, failing life support and something far worse.

Once the heart of a thriving farming community, Raven’s Mill has roared back to life — but not for grain. After the land went barren and townspeople vanished, scarecrows began to appear — stitched from the remains of the missing. Now, the mill grinds through flesh and bone, operated by silent workers who rebuild bodies into something unrecognizable. NEW! The Pestilence: While the world moved on from the plague, one town never recovered. The Mob Doctors remained — gas-masked figures in black coats who decide who lives and who disappears. Each night, they move through the streets without warning, dragging victims to the Ashen Furnace at the town’s edge — some still breathing as they’re consumed by the flames. No one knows why they’re chosen. No one escapes. Just a whisper before the needle: “It’s only a precaution.”

Deep in Havenwood Forest, a rotting cottage lures the lost with the scent of sugar and the lies of a forgotten fairy tale. Hansel and Gretel never escaped — and now, they lead others to the Crone’s festering lair, where the woods twist, the walls decay and no one ever leaves. NEW! Murders at Buckshot Ridge: They built a logging camp deep in the woods, but the forest pushed back. Now, the cabins rot, the axes drip red and the men who once worked here have become something else entirely. The trees shift, the paths deceive — and the forest keeps what it takes.

Sinister Shows and Entertainment

Familiar Fear! The Reckoning: In an innate battle of good and evil, seemingly innocent Lark awaits her ultimate judgement day when she meets the Gatekeeper in the fiery depths of Hell.

Evil Upgrades Provide the Best Way to Experience Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event, taking place on select nights September 5 through November 2 after 7 p.m. For a limited time, tickets are available for only $34.99 during the Monster Sale.

Front Line Fear passes and Front Line Fear Extreme passes provide VIP experiences. Visit https://buschgardens.com/ for tickets.