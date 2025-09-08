Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is proud to announce outstanding results from the 2025 Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) program, reflecting the dedication and hard work of students, teachers, administrators, school counselors and content supervisors across the district.

This year, 58.95 percent of Cambridge exams earned a passing score (grades A-E), marking another increase over the previous year’s performance. The district also saw unprecedented participation, with 24,505 exams already graded in the 2025 series, nearly 5,000 more than in 2024, with additional scores still pending.

Subject highlights include:

English General Paper: 71.38 percent pass rate with more than 8,200 exams scored.

Spanish Language: 96.15 percent pass rate, with more than 500 students passing.

Drama: 90.38 percent pass rate, with more than 100 students passing.

Perhaps most impressive, 351 HCPS students earned their Cambridge AICE International Diploma, an increase of 219 students compared to 2024. Many of these diploma recipients will now qualify for the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship, opening the door to significant college tuition assistance.

Superintendent Van Ayres praised the achievement, saying: “These results showcase what’s possible when our students are challenged, supported and inspired. The Cambridge AICE program equips them with the skills and confidence to succeed in college and beyond. I’m incredibly proud of our students and the educators who have guided them to this level of excellence.”

In May, Hillsborough County Public Schools was recognized as the Cambridge Large District of the Year for the 2024-25 school year, a prestigious designation that underscores the district’s unwavering commitment to student success through the Cambridge program.

HCPS will continue to expand access to accelerated programs, ensuring that students from all backgrounds have opportunities to earn college credit, save on tuition costs and gain the competitive edge needed for success in today’s world.

All 29 high schools in Hillsborough County now offer the AICE Diploma. Students who complete Cambridge AICE Diploma requirements, which include- successful completion of 7 AICE courses and passing scores on the corresponding examinations within required categories, will be eligible for the 100 percent Florida Bright Future Scholarship regardless of SAT/ACT test scores or GPA. Students must still complete the required 100 volunteer/work hours.

To learn more about our Cambridge AICE or one of other accelerated programs, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org.