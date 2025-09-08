Meister Law Group LLC

Meister Law Group LLC offers expertise in all aspects of family law, with emphasis on adoption law and dependency cases throughout Florida’s Southshore area and beyond. For all of your family needs, including, but not limited to, expert adoption and advocacy services, Meister Law Group is here for you. Meister Law Group advocates for your family, whatever that dynamic may look like. There is no situation too complex for it. Meister Law Group is faith-based and operates with unmatched integrity.

It is located at 13131 Kings Lake Dr., Ste. 103, in Gibsonton, and it looks forward to guiding your family through growth and change. For more information, visit its website at www.meisterlawgroup.com.

Karma Yoga & Fitness Under New Ownership

Karma Yoga & Fitness has been a local yoga studio in the FishHawk area for 13 years. It was recently acquired by local entrepreneur and business owner Amanda Vogt. Karma Yoga & Fitness has always provided exceptional yoga classes; this new acquisition has brought exciting updates to the studio, including a boutique shop and enhanced amenities, along with a variety of new classes. With sessions offered throughout the day, there’s truly something for everyone, from gentle yoga to high intensity fitness. Karma Yoga & Fitness is located at 13430 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.karmayogafitness.com or call 813-489-9644.







The Turkish Kitchen Is Open

The Turkish Kitchen is a traditional Turkish restaurant bringing the rich, vibrant flavors of Turkey to the heart of Brandon. It specializes in authentic dishes from sizzling kebabs and freshly baked pide (a popular flatbread) to flavorful mezes and comforting stews, all prepared using classic recipes and the finest ingredients.

The menu celebrates the best of Turkish cuisine — bold spices, fresh herbs and the kind of hospitality that turns a meal into a memory. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming.

Come experience a true taste of Turkey — no passport required!

Located at 119 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, the Turkish Kitchen is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. every day. For more information, visit https://turkishkitchen0685.s4shops.com/.

Medicare Seminar

Marcie Maisonet, a Medicare specialist, will be presenting two Medicare seminars along with Payant Insurance Solutions at the Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. The dates for events are Thursday, October 2, at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, October 21, at 2 p.m. Please call 813-634-7001 to reserve your place.