Metals & Nature in Plant City is home to the Enchanted Gardens event venue. On Monday, November 15, the Enchanted Gardens will be hosting its Fantasy Ball, bringing fun and merriment to the Plant City community and beyond.

“My husband, Arley, and I own Metals & Nature in Plant City on Highway 60, a garden filled with lush flowers, handcrafted metal art, unique garden decor and a whimsical feel,” said Vicky Smude. “We’ve always loved blending nature and artistry, and that passion helped inspire us to expand the business into a one-of-a-kind event space, hence the creation of Enchanted Gardens.”

Partnering with Smude is Shannon Shearer, a certified wedding planner and event coordinator.

“Shannon’s background is as creative as the events she produces; she’s the creator of the whimsical Fae Way Fairy Cottages, co-creator of the Mossy Hollow Market Experience and a seasoned themed event organizer. Originally from New Orleans, she produced theatrical dance shows, ran a movement studio and directed a belly dance troupe before moving to Plant City, where she’s organized markets, festivals and private themed events. She’s also worked as a chef and continues to weave her culinary and creative talents into her events.”

Guests of the Fantasy Ball will step into a whimsical world for one unforgettable evening in the gardens. This immersive Fantasy Ball features costumed characters, themed cocktails, dinner and dessert, live entertainment and dancing under the stars, all set beneath the glowing canopy of Metals & Nature’s greenhouse.

Whether you’re a forest fairy, moonlit bard, elven queen or time-traveling romantic, this night is for the dreamers, the dancers and those who long to escape the ordinary.

“The Fantasy Ball began with Shannon imagining how magical it would be to host a ball in the garden, along with my longtime dream of creating a masquerade night inspired by the ballroom scene in the Labyrinth movie,” Smude said. “We put those dreams together and realized we could actually make it happen. Most event and wedding venues in our area lean toward ranch and country styles, so a fully themed, fantasy-style evening felt like the perfect way to offer something unique.”

Tickets for the Fantasy Ball range from $75-$199, depending on the package you pick.

Visit www.metalsandnature.com or call 813-737-1692. The venue is located at 1501 W. SR 60 in Plant City.