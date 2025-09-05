By Betty Jo Tompkins

Students are back in school, the dog days of summer have passed and fall is just around the corner. That means it’s time for the Harvest Awards, presented annually by the Greater Hillsborough County Fair Association. This year’s event, slated for Thursday, October 9, is being sponsored once again by Odiorne Insurance Agency and Auto-Owners Insurance. The luncheon will bring together over 300 agricultural, business, educational and governmental leaders to honor Hillsborough County’s rich agricultural heritage.

Celebrating the 2025 fair theme, ‘There’s No Time Like Fair Time,’ the festivities will kick off at noon at the fairgrounds located at 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover. Honorees this year include Travis and Amber Council, Farm Family of the Year; Rhonda and Bill Burnette, Lifetime Achievement Award recipients; Casey Simmons Runkles, Outstanding Woman in Agriculture; Tampa Family Health Centers Inc., Outstanding Public & Community Service; Florida Mineral Salt & Ag Products, Outstanding Agribusiness; and Christopher Tompkins, Posthumous Award recipient.

The Council family have distinguished themselves with their involvement with 4-H and FFA, including 25 years of leading the Antioch 4-H Critters, as well as FFA at Marshall, Plant City and Durant high schools.

Runkles has distinguished herself in many facets of agriculture. Since founding SimmRunk Agriculture Consulting Services in 2006, she’s expanded her leadership through FFVA and the Wedgworth Leadership program. Today, she serves as president of Hillsborough County Farm Bureau and as Secretary of the Florida Strawberry Growers Association.

Tampa Family Health Centers Inc. has served the Tampa Bay community for over 41 years, providing integrated, high-quality care to over 113,000 patients annually. Florida Mineral Salt & Agricultural Products has been a family-owned business serving the agricultural community since 1992. It provides an outstanding lineup of ag supplements for beef, dairy, equine and wildlife. The Clark brothers, Steve, Mike and Greg, bring over 120 years of combined experience to the supplement industry and are active participants in numerous ag organizations.

Tompkins distinguished himself as the national winner in 4-H Citizenship and second in the National FFA Computers in Ag. At the University of Florida, he served as Senate president, student body treasurer and president as well as the University’s first national Truman Scholar. the State.’

According to event co-chairs Suzanne Churchwell and Betty Jo Tompkins, this year’s selection was difficult.

Also being honored are Friends of the Fair awardees Kelli Messick, Gary Tripp, Maurice Raybon and Jerry Mahaffey.

This year’s event will feature a barbecue lunch from BubbaQue’s and strawberry shortcakes from the Florida Strawberry Growers Association. Further event details are available by contacting the fair at 813- 737-3247 (FAIR) or visiting www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.