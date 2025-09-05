The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is one of the top outdoor, juried fine arts shows in the United States, showcasing a wide variety of art mediums and price points. The festival is in its 56th year and began at the Florida State Fair. Each February in Tampa, there was a juried art exhibit at the Florida State Fair, held in conjunction with the city’s Gasparilla pirate invasion. Highly accredited artists and art administrators from New York were invited to jury the show, and eminent architect Mark Hampton designed the exhibition space, situated near the horticulture exhibit and livestock barns.

Years later, it moved to downtown Tampa, and it has continued to grow ever since.

Each year, more than 230 of the best artists in America come to Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa to present and sell their work to Central Florida art lovers. The festival is currently looking to the Brandon community and beyond for local artists to submit their works of art.

“The application is open until Sept. 7, so apply now for your chance to join us and share in the $92,000 in cash prizes, including the $15,000 Raymond James Best in Show Award,” said Clay Hollenkamp, marketing committee chair for the festival. “Artists are selected through a juried process to exhibit their work for art enthusiasts and vie for the award money, including the Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional 38 awards.”

The Raymond James Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is recognized as one of the top-rated outdoor fine art festivals in the country. The 56th annual festival will be held from February 28 to March 1, 2026, at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa. The festival is presented by Gasparilla Arts Inc., a nonprofit, entirely volunteer-run organization.

“I love being a part of the festival and seeing all the artwork submitted by local artists,” Hollenkamp said. “If a local artist isn’t sure if they should submit their work, I’d say they should just go for it.”

Another program that the festival offers is its Emerging Artist Program.

“The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts Emerging Artists Program allows up-and-coming artists to present their work to a large audience in a professional setting, often for the first time,” Hollenkamp said. “Applicants qualify if they do not have an established record as a professional artist presenting their work in museums, major art festivals, galleries or juried exhibitions prior to applying.”

If you are a local artist and are interested in submitting your artwork to the festival or want to know more, you can visit the festival’s website directly at https://gasparillaarts.com.