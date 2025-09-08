Dinner Party Fundraiser For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill is hosting a dinner party fundraiser for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in honor of Roger Byrd. Join friends and family on Saturday, September 13, from 4-7p.m. at the 701 W. Lumsden Rd. location in Brandon. The event will include dinner, information about pulmonary fibrosis, an auction and karaoke.

Contact Elice Byrd at preteacher1@outlook.com for more information and use the QR code to register for the event or make a donation.

Teacher Appreciation Contest

Radiant Clean, a local pressure washing company, knows that teachers go above and beyond for their students, often putting in long hours and spending their own money on supplies. It is asking you to nominate a local teacher to receive a free exterior cleaning of their choice. Nominations can be entered through the link until Monday, September 15. To learn more, visit. www.radiantclean.com/teacher-nomination.

The Democratic Women’s Club Of Southeast Hillsborough County Meeting

The September meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club will take place at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, on Thursday, September 4. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., with a meet and greet at 6 p.m. All like-minded individuals are invited to attend.

Indoor Shopping Bazaar

Come out and enjoy an indoor shopping bazaar with local vendors on Saturday, September 20, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia, will be transformed into a shopping spectacular with a wide variety of items for sale, including clothing, accessories, home and decor items, bath and body products, sweet treats and more. Enjoy shopping and browsing the over 30 vendors in the air conditioning. For more information, call 813-681-4000 or email sparvin@fishhawkranchcdd.org.

Flappers And Fedoras Gala

You’re invited to a one-of-a-kind evening filled with jazz, sneakers and purpose at the Flappers & Fedoras Sneaker Ball — a fundraiser in support of GIRLS OF THE WORLD INC. Put on your flyest kicks and your finest 1920s-inspired flair as everyone comes together to raise funds for the girls mentoring program. Your presence and support will help it continue empowering young girls in our community through guidance, education and mentorship. The event will take place on Saturday, October 4, from 5-9 p.m. at the Kings Point Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center. There will be a live performance by The Beat Down Band as well as food, drinks, raffles and more. Visit https://girlsoftheworldinc.com/ to purchase tickets, and please bring a toy to donate.

Raising Teens Today: A Parent Education And Coaching Series

Dr. Lauren Brown, a local psychologist practicing at Brandon Area Psychology Associates, will be hosting a virtual parent training for parents of teens, starting in September. Subjects covered will include brain development, attachment (why they need you when they say they don’t), emotion regulation/coping skills, peers/romantic relationships, communication/defensiveness and technology. Please email drlbrown@brandonareapsychology.com or call 813-701-3154 for additional information.

Alzheimer’s Association Benefit Concert

Country music artist Emmet Stevens Jr. will be performing a concert to benefit Walk To End Alzheimer’s. The concert will be held at the Freedom Plaza Auditorium on Monday, September 8, at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door. Please use the visitor parking area and let the front desk know that you are attending the concert.

Bloomingdale Garage Sale

The Bloomingdale neighborhood will be holding its community wide garage sale on Saturday, September 13, starting at 8 a.m. There will be signs posted throughout both Bloomingdale’s east and west. Many addresses for participating homes will be listed on the Bloomingdale’s Neighborhood Association Facebook page, and if you would like to list your sale, email bl.neighbor!@gmail.com.