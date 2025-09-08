ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) is inviting the community to a morning of hope, inspiration and impact at the annual Empower Breakfast, happening on Wednesday, October 15, at 8 a.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

This free breakfast event is a powerful opportunity to learn more about ECHO’s mission to serve at-risk and homeless families in Southeastern Hillsborough County — and how you can help transform lives.

Founded in 1987, ECHO began as a collaborative effort with local churches and business leaders to create a central hub for those in crisis. From a humble firehouse offering food and clothing, ECHO has grown into a vital organization with two thriving locations in Brandon and Riverview, two thrift stores and eight revenue streams that support life-changing programs.

In the past year alone, 365,183 meals were chosen by neighbors in need, 485 individuals transitioned from homelessness to stable housing and 264 neighbors secured employment through ECHO’s Back2Work Program.

The Empower Breakfast brings together over 300 of ECHO’s closest friends, business leaders and community supporters. Attendees will enjoy a delicious breakfast, hear moving stories from individuals impacted by ECHO’s services and get exclusive updates on the organization’s exciting vision for the future.

Executive Director Eleanor Saunders will highlight milestones from the past fiscal year and share new initiatives that aim to expand services and deepen ECHO’s impact. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or just getting to know ECHO, this is the perfect time to connect and get involved.

Every dollar raised from the event helps fund essential programs, such as emergency food and clothing, job coaching, financial counseling, workshops and more — helping to truly bridge the gap between crisis and stability.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and your business can be part of a powerful movement to support neighbors in need. If you or someone you know may be interested in sponsoring this impactful event, ECHO encourages you to reach out.

Let’s come together to empower change and make room at the table for everyone. Join ECHO on October 15 and be part of a mission that’s making a real difference — one life at a time.

To learn more or RSVP, visit https://echofl.org/.