There’s no time like fair time! The 32nd annual Hillsborough County Fair opens on Thursday, October 30, and runs through Sunday, November 9, for 11 days of food, fun and contests celebrating agriculture and community.

Special Grandstand Events

Rodeo Weekend is November 1 and 2 in the main grandstands, starting with Rural King Family Day at the Rodeo on Saturday, where kids can take part in hands-on events right on the arena floor and get a behind-the-scenes look at the action. Bulls, Barrels and Boogie presented by Rural King on Sunday boasts a post-rodeo live concert featuring country music stars Jarrod Turner and Chad Brock.

The dirt flies on weekend two with fan-favorite events County Fair Truck & Tractor Pull on Friday and Saturday, November 7 and 8, and Demolition Derby on Sunday, November 9. The Truck & Tractor Pull begins with pedal tractor races where kids compete in two divisions for prizes. The Demolition Derby pits local drivers against each other in a high-energy showdown to see which will be the last car standing. Before the engines roar, drivers showcase their creativity by decorating cars, with fans casting their votes for Best Decorated Car.

Opening Night Featuring Goat Yoga

Get fit for the Fair with Goat Yoga on opening night, where relaxing yoga flow combines with the playful antics of friendly goats. There will be 45-minute sessions conducted on the arena floor of the main grandstands at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Entertainment

The fair offers an array of free entertainment throughout its run. New interactive activations include Farm to Fair, which entertainingly promotes local agriculture, and Riddle Me This?, featuring creative puzzles, optical illusions, engaging games and mind-bending riddles. Entertainment abounds with free live shows every day, including an all-new Thrill Circus, the return of an immensely popular Scott’s World of Magic and the engaging, educational Firefighter Show. Guests can also explore a fascinating Goat Experience, meet beloved fair mascot Farmer Sidney and participate in tricks with the Cowgirl Circus.

Agricultural Fair

The Hillsborough County Fair celebrates being one of the area’s largest agricultural fairs highlighting youth participants and will be featuring livestock shows every day of the fair with 11 different livestock species. More than 1,000 young people from Hillsborough County show off their livestock projects in the fair’s livestock barns.

Ticket Sales and Special Offers

Daily tickets are now on sale, featuring a special offer for advance online ticket purchases for Special Grandstand Events. From now until opening day, ticketed grandstand events range from $20-$30 and include fair admission. The Fairgrounds are located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover. Visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com.