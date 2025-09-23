A cherished Halloween tradition is making a festive comeback this fall. The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the return of Trick or Treat Street (TOTS), a beloved community event first launched over 30 years ago. Presented by Livingstone Academies and South Bay Academy, this year’s celebration promises to be bigger, better and more exciting than ever.

After a brief hiatus — the last event was held in 2021 — TOTS is returning under the newly unified Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce, signaling a fresh chapter for the event and the community.

Set for Saturday, October 25, the event will be held at Riverview High School from 12 Noon-3 p.m. Families are invited to enjoy an afternoon filled with safe, family-friendly Halloween fun. Admission is free, and children are encouraged to come in costume and collect candy from dozens of creatively decorated booths hosted by local businesses and organizations.

But candy is just the beginning. The event will also feature bounce houses, games, food vendors, prizes and a friendly competition among businesses for the best-decorated booth. While the main attractions are free, some extended activities and food items will be available at minimal costs.

“TOTS is all about community spirit,” said Amber Aaron, president of the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a chance for families to enjoy Halloween in a fun, safe environment while also connecting with the businesses and groups that help our community thrive.”

Trick or Treat Street has long been a favorite for families in the Brandon and Riverview areas, offering an inclusive, festive space for Halloween celebration. The chamber hopes to carry that tradition forward with renewed energy and a broader community reach.

Whether you’re a local family looking for a fun afternoon or a business hoping to get involved, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

For more information or to register your business to participate, visit www.centralhillsboroughchamber.com or call 813-234-5944. The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, on the lower floor of The Regent.