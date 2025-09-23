By Mylena C. Ferman

Join Jobsite Theater as it begins a new theatrical season this October. With a variety of genres to choose from, there is something for everybody.

The season’s productions include Ghost Brothers of Darkland County, written by Stephen King and scored by John Mellencamp; Shakespeare’s A Comedy of Errors; Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, a one-act drama about hope, trauma and love; American Idiot, a rock opera musical featuring music from Green Day; and Penelope, a one-woman musical that follows Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, during her husband’s absence.

“We very intentionally tried to put together a season that was recognizable,” David M. Jenkins, the theater’s producing artistic director, said, “and also to do things that people will look on the surface and say, ‘Oh, that looks exciting,’ ‘That looks funny.’”

Jobsite prices tickets dynamically based on demand. They can range from $44.50-$94.50. The theater offers social media specials and discounts for students, those over 65-plus and military/veteran households. Attendees interested in seeing multiple productions in a season may benefit from a seasonal pass.

Jobsite is not a community theater but rather an independent, not-for-profit, theater company located in Tampa. Comprised of local artists both in and out of theatrical unions, Jobsite Theater prides itself on contributing to the local art scene.

“Everyone is paid, and for many of our artists this is their bread and butter — how they make a living. We pride ourselves on our dedication to regional artists, … investing not only in our local arts but the local economy,” Jenkins said.

Jobsite has operated since 1998 after Jenkins and his friend, Mike Caban, decided to make a theater company for working-class people. He wanted a theater with a blue-collar ethic as well as aesthetic.

“Theater for regular people. … We wanted to demystify theatrical illusion,” Jenkin wrote on the website. “We want to engage people and hopefully make them better citizens.”

Since 2003, Jobsite has been the residential theater at the Shimberg Playhouse at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information about the upcoming season or Jobsite, please visit its website at www.jobsitetheater.org or follow the theater on its Facebook page at Jobsite Theater, X @jobsitetheater, Instagram @jobsitetheater, TikTok @jobsite.theater or on Bluesky @jobsitetheater.bsky.social.