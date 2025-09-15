LeAnne Crabtree of Seffner is a local author, a motivational speaker and the owner of LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies. Her cookies have been warming the hearts and igniting the taste buds of her customers for more than 35 years.

With the holiday season right around the corner, Crabtree and her team are gearing up for their busy season.

“We bake about 6,000 cookies a day during the holidays,” Crabtree said. “The holiday season is my favorite time of year because it’s a time for families coming together and we get the opportunity to share our cookies with them.”

As a finance major at the University of Central Florida near Orlando, one of Crabtree’s required marketing projects was to plan, set up a business, market the product, keep accurate records and report profits or losses the business generated. Since she has always enjoyed making cookies, she started with her family’s secret, fourth-generation chocolate chip cookie recipe to set up her marketing class ‘cookie business.’

Her cookies were an instant success with college students, professors, neighbors and friends, and they eagerly bought all the cookies she could produce. Her marketing project made a profit, and the demand for LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies continued, even though her professor gave her a C on the project.

He emphatically stated, “People are becoming too health conscious and will no longer eat cookies; therefore, this business will not be a success.”

Ignoring her professor’s harsh criticism and the C on her project, Crabtree’s cookie business has continued to prosper for more than 35 years. Crabtree enjoys providing a delicious way to say thank you to her clients and friends.

“When I look back on the journey God has taken me with my business, it truly amazes me,” Crabtree said. “Our company now helps hundreds of businesses across the country show gratitude in a sweet way to their clients, friends and family. [It] is an absolute blessing to me and my family.”

LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies are very reasonably priced, starting at $10.75 for a dozen. Crabtree’s cookies come in various flavors and arrive to her clients in beautifully wrapped boxes for every occasion.

If you would like to learn more about LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies or send some of her cookies to your friends and family for the holidays, you can visit her website at https://leannescookies.com or call 813-651-0045. Crabtree ships her cookies all over the United States.