Team Dysle at RE/MAX serves the Greater Tampa Bay area in buying and selling real estate. Their commitment to clients recently extended, in which they closed homes outside their region, including The Villages and Fort Myers, to fully serve their clients.

Paula and Todd Dysle combined have 25 years in the real estate business. Through their time, they have evolved with the market to ensure they always put their clients first.

“We listen first, advise at every step in the process and we work until we get the results the client is after,” said Paula.

The Dysles work with clients in all stages of life. From first-time homebuyers to individuals looking to downsize, Team Dysle is equipped to help in the process.

“Helping someone reach their goal,” Paula answered when asked what the most rewarding part of her job was, “whether that is getting someone into their first home when they thought they could not buy a home or selling a home to allow clients to move on with their life events. Additionally, having clients become friends.”

Paula and Todd are both qualified licensed agents who work together on every project to meet their clients’ needs. The Dysles additionally are certified full-service professional agents, putting in thousands of dollars and hours annually in training.

Team Dysle is also an active part of the Buffini Referral Network, which connects clients with other realtors across North America.

Paula and Todd’s dedication was recognized, as they were the annual RE/MAX Award winner and multimillion-dollar producers.

“2024 was my best year in 22 years in real estate, and this year is shaping up to exceed last year,” said Paula.

Team Dysle at RE/MAX is located at 237 Apollo Beach Blvd. in Apollo Beach and can be reached at 813-393-7015 or 813-503-4356.