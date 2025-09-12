For the second consecutive year, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has received the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The recognition is for the Riverview’s hospital commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer hospital readmissions.

Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the organizations to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines.

In conjunction with the Get With The Guidelines award, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South received the organizations’ Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll Elite award for the second consecutive year. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduces the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with thrombolytic therapy.

“The bar is set high for these recognitions from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association,” said Patrick Downes, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South president. “It is satisfying to be honored and held so highly regarded for our stroke care by these prestigious organizations. Our stroke teams are at the ready to treat and care for stroke patients and minimize stroke effects. They have the highest training, expertise, medications and medical equipment to treat stokes as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, part of the BayCare Health System, celebrated its 10th anniversary in February. The hospital provides high-quality health care services to Southern Hillsborough County in an environment designed to help patients heal. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South features all-private suites and offers emergency care, surgical services, imaging, intensive care, obstetrics, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), pediatrics, heart and vascular services, orthopedics and more in a peaceful, relaxing and family-centered environment. The all-digital, state-of-the-art facility is specially designed to make visitors as comfortable as possible during their hospital experience.

The 223-bed hospital is located south of Tampa at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview. For more information: https://stjosephshospitalsouth.org.