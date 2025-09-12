As the fall season approaches, two highly anticipated local events promise to bring the community together with fun, food, music and memorable experiences.

Harvest Days at Keel Farms — Every Weekend in October

Starting the first weekend of October, Keel Farms will kick off its annual Harvest Days, a family-friendly celebration held every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. throughout the month. This lively event transforms the farm into a festive wonderland featuring classic autumn activities and attractions.

Attendees can enjoy hayrides, get lost in a corn maze, and explore the vibrant pumpkin patch — with opportunities for both picking and painting. Animal lovers will be excited for the camel rides, while foodies can take on the pumpkin pie eating contest or sample flavors from local vendors and food trucks. Adults can sip on seasonal wines and ciders as they stroll through the grounds.

Best of all, admission is free, and no tickets or reservations are required. Parking is just $10 per vehicle, and the event is dog-friendly and open to all ages.

Honky Tonk Night — September 26

Before October arrives, Keel Farms is also hosting a boot-stomping good time with Honky Tonk Night on Thursday, September 26, from 5-10 p.m. Dust off your cowboy boots and gather your friends for an evening of country music, dancing and fun.

The night kicks off with line dancing lessons from 5-7 p.m., followed by live country music from 7-10 p.m. Visitors can browse local vendors, test their balance on the mechanical bull and grab bites from a limited event menu or the Sisimito food truck.

No tickets or reservations are needed, and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Osprey View Open House — September 20

For those dreaming of the perfect event venue, don’t miss the open house at The Osprey View on Friday, September 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Just a short drive from Keel Farms, this picturesque, 10-acre, lakeside vineyard in Thonotosassa will showcase everything it has to offer.

Guests will enjoy guided tours, wine tastings from Keel & Curley, local vendors and breathtaking views, making it an ideal day out for couples, event planners or anyone seeking a scenic escape.

For more information on these events, visit www.keelfarms.com/events-calendar and www.theospreyview.com/events.

Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City. Visit www.keelfarms.com for details and information.