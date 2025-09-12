There’s a mountain bike team which is giving fifth through 12th graders a chance to adventure.

The Tampa Bay Hurricanes are part of the Florida Interscholastic Cycling League, a group offering fun and safe youth mountain biking programs.

The Hurricanes have riders in FishHawk, Lithia, Bradenton and Sarasota and are looking for more people to join their upcoming season, which runs from December through May.

“Our program emphasizes confidence-building, bike-handling skills and a love for Florida’s beautiful trails, all while fostering teamwork in a supportive environment,” said Lisa Bloomberg, team director.

All skill levels, from beginners to seasoned racers, are welcome to join the team. It is a nonprofit, co-ed organization that serves youth in the Tampa Bay area.

“We strive to develop strong bodies, strong minds and strong character in every student-athlete, with inclusivity and equity at the heart of everything we do,” Bloomberg said.

The group is also giving more opportunities for younger riders this year.

And riders will have the opportunity to explore different trails, including riding through Alafia River State Park and Balm Boyette Scrub Nature Preserve.

New participants will have access to loaner bikes as well.

The Tampa Bay Hurricanes build skills, including social-emotional fitness, physical stamina and group cooperation. It gives kids the opportunity to spend time with friends outdoors and adventure in the Tampa Bay area in a fun and safe way.

The group is also participating in the Florida Interscholastic Cycling League’s Try-It-Out Day at Alafia River State Park on Saturday, November 1.

The league is a nonprofit organization that prioritizes youth development through a focus on inclusivity and equity. There are 32 similar leagues across the county that organize mountain bike racing for children.

To RSVP, those interested can email team director Lisa Bloomberg at tampabaycomposite@gmail.com.

For more information on the league or to see the group’s upcoming events, visit the Tampa Bay Hurricanes Composite Facebook page.

Those interested in joining the team can reach out to Bloomberg by email or call 813-690-4759.