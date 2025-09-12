The Robert L. Howard Foundation (RLHF) recently awarded three $2,500 scholarships to outstanding local high school seniors, continuing its mission to honor the life and legacy of Bobby Howard — a beloved Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy and U.S. military veteran.

The scholarships were presented during a heartfelt ceremony at Mission BBQ in Riverview, where the families of the recipients gathered with friends and loved ones of Howard to celebrate the students’ achievements. Mission BBQ generously hosted the event and provided gift bags to each recipient.

This year’s awardees were selected based on academic dedication, community involvement and personal resilience. Two of the students will attend Hillsborough Community College (HCC), while one is set to begin at the University of Texas at Arlington this fall.

“These students embody the spirit of service and perseverance that Bobby stood for,” said Shelley Ayala, board member and secretary of the RLHF. “We’re proud to help support their educational journeys.”

Howard served the Hillsborough County community as a deputy for 18 years and in the U.S. military for seven years. He tragically lost his life in June 2023 when he was struck by a motorist while riding his motorcycle. The foundation established in his name seeks to uplift local youth and continue the legacy of compassion and service that defined Howard’s life.

In addition to its scholarship program, the foundation is preparing for two major community events this fall:

The second annual Ride & Remember will take place on Saturday, November 1, at Brandon Harley-Davidson. Open to motorcycles, cars, jeeps and trucks, the ride begins at 10 a.m. after the 8:30 a.m. registration. A $15 donation includes the ride and lunch, with live music, food vendors, raffles and auctions continuing until 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit the foundation’s youth programs. For more information or to donate, email info@robertlhowardfoundation.org or call/text 813-240-4107.

Howard’s Christmas Angels, now in its third year, will return this holiday season in partnership with Wellspring Community Church. In 2024, the initiative blessed more than 360 children with gifts, with help from the Rough Riders, who distributed teddy bears to excited young attendees.

To learn more, apply for scholarships or support upcoming events, follow the Robert L. Howard Foundation on Facebook.