Brandon Rotary

“Service Above Self” was more than just a motto — it was a mission in action as members of the Rotary Club of Brandon fired up the grill to serve 5,000 hot dogs to attendees at this year’s Backpack Heroes Event, held at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

For the second consecutive year, the Brandon Rotarians lent their support to this impactful initiative, which distributed thousands of backpacks to students preparing for the new school year. Their presence added warmth and hospitality to an already generous event.

Joining forces, the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview contributed by donating all the buns and condiments, ensuring every hot dog was served with a side of community care.

Join in on Tuesdays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com.

E-Club of South Tampa

Want to learn more about this Rotary club? Join in via Zoom on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 7-8 p.m. The zoom meeting link is https://zoom.us/j/7328811760. For more information, contact Duane Williams at dsigma79@aol.com.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club welcomes business and community leaders to join in on Friday mornings from 8-9 a.m. at Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Brandon Global Eco

The Brandon Global Eco is an internet-based club. It meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. The passwords and zoom address are available by emailing 33596mcm@gmail.com.

New exciting changes are afoot. The first meeting will feature local, national and international speakers on ecology. The second meeting will be a Zoom social on local projects benefiting the community or just plain fun topics. For more information, contact Mike Meegan at 33596mcm@gmail.com.

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club

The holidays will soon be upon us. The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club is gearing up for the 41st annual Alafia Lighted Boat Parade to be held Saturday, December 6, at the Riverview Park & Civic Center. Opportunities will be available for community and youth volunteers and sponsors to participate. For more information, contact Christine Ans at christineans@kw.com.

The FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club meets on Mondays at 12 Noon at Gasparilla Pizza & Growlers, located at 1028 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. All are welcome. For more information, contact Joe Nichols at rotaryjoenichols@gmail.com.