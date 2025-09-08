Tampa Theatre and Oxford Exchange welcome author Jack Carr in conversation with Susan Katz Keating on the theater’s historic stage at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 11.

From the “hottest author on the thriller scene today” (The Real Book Spy), No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Carr brings the worlds of special operations and CIA paramilitary units into direct collision in the jungles of Vietnam with his explosive new thriller, Cry Havoc.

Carr is a former Navy SEAL who led special operations teams as a team leader, platoon commander, troop commander and task unit commander. During his 20 years in Naval Special Warfare, he transitioned from an enlisted SEAL sniper to a junior officer leading assault and sniper teams in Iraq and Afghanistan, to a platoon commander practicing counterinsurgency in the southern Philippines, to commanding a special operations task unit in the most Iranian influenced section of southern Iraq throughout the tumultuous drawdown of U.S. Forces.

He is also the author of The Terminal List, True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil’s Hand, In the Blood, Only the Dead, Red Sky Mourning and Targeted: Beirut – The 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing and the Untold Origin Story of the War on Terror. His next Terminal List series thriller, Cry Havoc, hits shelves Tuesday, October 7. His debut novel, The Terminal List, was adapted into the No. 1 Amazon Prime Video series starring Chris Pratt and is currently filming a second season based on Carr’s novel, True Believer.

Keating is an award-winning writer and investigative journalist specializing in war, terrorism and international security. She is publisher and editor-in-chief at Soldier of Fortune and was previously a senior editor at the Washington Examiner. As military correspondent for People magazine, she has broken stories there and in TIME on the U.S. military and domestic terrorism. A former Washington Times security reporter, she is the author of Prisoners of Hope: Exploiting the POW/MIA Myth in America (published by Random House). Her work has appeared in Reader’s Digest, The New York Times, RealClear Investigations and other publications. She lives in the Tampa area.

Tickets are $44 at the box office and $45 online (inclusive of taxes and fees). Admission includes a presigned, hardcover copy of Cry Havoc, and Oxford Exchange will be selling additional copies in the lobby. There will be a photo op line after the event; no items will be signed during the photo op. This event is produced in partnership with Oxford Exchange.