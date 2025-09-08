Delectable desserts and artisan cakes are the specialties at Simply Vainilla, a recently launched bakery with a storefront in Seffner. Custom designs for any occasion, theme, flavor or dietary preference are carefully crafted with the finest ingredients by owner and pastry chef Yolanda Alvarado, who runs the business with husband and manager Luis Santa.

Alvarado aims to bring each customer’s vision to life, as everything is made-to-order. The website guides customers through choosing their flavor, filling, frosting and personalized design.

“By going digital, I can reach customers near and far, tell the story behind each creation and focus on what matters most to me: delivering premium, high-quality treats that feel as special as the moments they’re made for,” stated Alvarado.

She added that having a storefront offers Simply Vainilla a way to connect with the community.

“It is the perfect hub where I can create, connect and deliver fresh, high-quality desserts right to people’s doors,” she said.

While enjoying a successful career in physical therapy, at age 35, the Puerto Rican native felt a pull to return to her roots. Alvarado grew up in a kitchen and later expanded her skills into the art of baking, taking it to a new level.

The name — originally ‘Vainilla,’ the Spanish word for ‘vanilla’ and Alvarado’s nickname since childhood — changed to Simply Vainilla when the couple moved to Florida after Santa’s retirement from his more than 23 years of active-duty service with the U.S. Air Force.

Alvarado noted, “It kept the heart of the original name while adding a touch of simplicity that reflects our fresh, made-from-scratch approach.”

The website offers seemingly endless options for wedding cakes, custom cupcakes and cakes, gift baskets and a gourmet cookie shop. In addition, Simply Vainilla designs and sets up curated dessert tables and brunch tables for a variety of events, such as weddings, birthdays, bridal showers, corporate gatherings and more.

The bakery currently provides desserts and baked goods for The Boulevard Supper Club in FishHawk twice per week and provides healthy baked goods weekly to four local wellness cafes.

Simply Vainilla is located at 1539 S. Parsons Ave. in Seffner. Its store hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., by appointment or for online ordering. Orders are also taken via Instagram DM @simplyvainilla or email at simplyvainilla@gmail.com. Call 813-954- 6211 or visit www.simplyvainilla.com.