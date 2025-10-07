The Black Dagger Military Hunt Club will host its seventh annual Menton Dinner on Saturday, December 6, at The Regent in Riverview, honoring the legacy of the First Special Service Force (FSSF) — the elite World War II unit known as the ‘Devils Brigade’ — and the generations of special operations warriors who have followed in their footsteps.

This year’s event will feature Florida Lt. Gov. Jarrid ‘Jay’ Collins as a guest speaker and a special appearance by Mae Krier, one of America’s original Rosie the Riveters, who will celebrate her 100th birthday next March.

Collins, a retired U.S. Army Green Beret, former Florida state senator and current lieutenant governor, is known for his service, leadership and continued advocacy for veterans and military families. His message will focus on resilience, service and honoring those who have dedicated their lives to defending freedom.

Joining him is Krier, who became an American icon as part of the generation of women who built aircraft, ships and weaponry during World War II. Leaving her hometown of Dawson, North Dakota, at just 17, she worked for Boeing in Seattle riveting B-17s and B-29s — earning the title of Rosie the Riveter. In her 90s, Krier successfully lobbied Congress to award all ‘Rosies’ the Congressional Gold Medal. Her famous red-and-white polka dot bandana even traveled to space aboard ‘Rosie the Rocketeer’ to the International Space Station.

“She’s an inspiration to generations,” said organizers. “Having Mae with us this year is truly an honor.”

Guests at the Menton Dinner will enjoy an evening filled with camaraderie and celebration, including hors d’oeuvres, a prime rib dinner, cocktails from an open bar, music and an outdoor cigar lounge. New this year, attendees can purchase ‘Table Captain’ packages to reserve tables of eight, and several sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals who wish to support the mission.

The event benefits Black Dagger Military Hunt Club Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides hunting, shooting, fishing and other outdoor opportunities for veterans and active-duty service members — especially those who are wounded or disabled.

Tickets start at $100, and additional ticket and sponsorship information are available at www.blackdaggermhc.org/menton.

Business attire, WWII-era uniforms or 1940s vintage dress are encouraged for this unforgettable evening saluting America’s heroes past and present.