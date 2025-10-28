Community spirit and compassion will take center field this December as the second annual Crush for the Cure fundraiser returns to the FishHawk Sports Complex from Friday to Sunday, December 5-7. The three-day event will coincide with the Advanced Baseball Championship weekend, when nearly 50 youth teams from across the Tampa Bay region compete for the title — making it a perfect time to rally the community for a cause that hits close to home.

Founded by Richie and Margaret Errico, Crush for the Cure is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for colorectal cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center. The event is held in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, FishHawk Youth Baseball and Miss Tampa Bay Softball FishHawk, uniting families, athletes, and local organizations in the mission of promoting early detection and supporting groundbreaking cancer research.

“This cause is deeply personal to our family,” said organizer Richie, whose wife, Margaret, was diagnosed in 2024 and underwent a novel immunotherapy treatment at Moffitt. “Last year, we raised over $15,000, and this year we’re hoping to make an even bigger impact. The support from our community and local businesses means everything to us.”

Weekend Schedule of Events

Friday, December 5 (5-9:30 p.m.)

The weekend kicks off with a home run derby for all ages, starting at 5:30 p.m., and Movie Night at the Park, showtime at 7:30 p.m., with all movie ticket sales Crush for the Cure. The evening will feature home run derby prizes, silent auction tables, a 50/50 raffle, T-shirt sales and Moffitt informational tables. Guests can also enjoy frozen treats from Uncle Louie G’s Ice Cream & Italian Ice truck.

Saturday & Sunday, December 6–7 (7 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Throughout the weekend, guests can participate in silent auctions, raffles and T-shirt sales while enjoying music and entertainment from a live DJ. Moffitt team members will be on-site with informational resources for attendees, and coffee and ice cream trucks will be on-site each day to keep the community fueled and refreshed.

Community Involvement Encouraged

Organizers are reaching out to local sports teams, as well as community partners, news outlets and entertainment providers, to help make this year’s event the biggest yet. Donations of auction items, services and sponsorships are welcome, with all proceeds going directly to Moffitt’s colorectal cancer research.

How To Get Involved

Community members can support Crush for the Cure by donating directly to Moffitt Cancer Center through the link below, attending the event, donating auction items or spreading awareness. Updates, event details and volunteer opportunities can be found on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61567207933320 and the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/850586177144736.

The Moffitt donation page is at https://fundraise.moffitt.org/campaign/734631/donate.