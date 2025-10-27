By Logan Walz

Most middle school principals spend their evenings preparing for campus events and answering emails. However, for Randall Middle School Principal Colin Gerding, his nights are often spent with a guitar in hand under the stage lights, leading his band, Colin Gerding and The Chase.

Gerding’s love for music began at an early age.

“My dad played several instruments, including guitar, so there was that early influence at home,” he said.

By middle school, Gerding was discovering his own sound, and he has now been writing for more than 35 years.

Though one might think balancing a school and a band would be difficult, Gerding said music is what keeps him centered.

“Music is what helps me find release in a stressful, demanding job. I don’t think I would be as effective a principal if not for having music as an escape,” he explained.

Colin Gerding and The Chase first came together during the pandemic. With more time at home, Gerding picked up the guitar, learned to play the piano and began writing songs. After some time, he connected with a longtime friend and other musicians, which led to the recording of their album, In This Moment, in 2022.Gerding plays bass and does lead vocals alongside his bandmates, Earl Henning, who does drums and vocals; Mike Nelson, who does guitar and vocals; and John Hicks, who does keyboard and vocals.

“The formation of the band was not part of any plan,” he said. “But we are happy with the way things have progressed.”

The band played their first show in May 2023 and has since then played another half dozen shows while continuing to write and record more songs.

The band’s single, “I Hear You,” has more than 20,000 streams on Spotify, and Gerding said it’s been exciting to see how far his music reaches.

“It’s a real kick to see how many people, and where in the world they are listening,” he said. “It’s always nice to be appreciated.”

Gerding stated that while his music hasn’t necessarily changed the way he leads, it has grown his connection with students.

“They get a kick out of finding me online, or hearing me on streaming platforms,” he said. “They’ll ask me when the next single is dropping or tell me they’re following me on Spotify.”

The band’s next concert is scheduled for Friday, December 12, at New World Music Hall in Tampa.

“We’re working on new music in rehearsals,” Gerding said. “We expect to add a couple of new songs to the set and might be going back into the studio soon.”

Whether leading a school or performing on stage, Gerding shows that passion and creativity can thrive side by side, proving daily that being a rock star doesn’t only exist onstage but also in the school setting as well.

You can learn more about Colin Gerding and The Chase through their Instagram @colingerdingmusic or their website, https://linktr.ee/colingerdingmusic.