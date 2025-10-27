Two former Bloomingdale High School standout athletes were inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame on September 26. A.J. Romano (class of 1993) and Logan Crouse (class 2015) were recognized in front of the homecoming crowd before the football game. The inductees were selected by a panel of coaches, athletic boosters and administration.

Romano is considered one of the best Bloomingdale soccer players of all time, helping the school win its first and only soccer state championship in 1993.

“I’m so excited, it’s been a long time. I’m the old guy in the group now,” said Romano. “It means a lot to me, it means a lot to my family and the players I have here with me. We had a great run, we won a state championship, so this is very special for me.”

The former team captain and center midfielder is a two-time All-Western Conference selection and recipient of the Michael Dodd Memorial Scholarship. In his senior season, he was named Most Valuable Player of his team.

Romano continued his soccer career at the University of North Florida, where he was eventually inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2011. He graduated as the school’s all-time leader in career points with 92 and goals with 37 and ranked in the top 10 for matches played, assists, shots, shots on goal and game-winning goals. He was a two-time All-Sunshine State Conference selection and earned NSCAA/Umbro All-South Region honors.

“I was very small in stature in high school, but I had a big heart and played very hard as a smaller individual at the time,” said Romano. “Finally, my height grew with my heart, and I became a player. The whole time I was small, I was told that I wasn’t going to make it in the sport. When I played in college, I made it. Don’t let anybody discourage you. Play hard and you never know what will happen.”

Crouse was a multisport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. As a junior, he led the entire state in strikeouts as the team’s ace. That same year he helped his team get to the program’s first-ever state championship appearance. In his senior year, he led the basketball team in steals and herded the Bulls football team to the playoffs.

“It means a lot that someone thought of me and did this for me,” said Crouse. “These are some of my best memories, my time here with baseball and other sports. When I think about my sports career, this is what I look back on. It’s awesome to come back here and celebrate.”

Later on, he accepted a baseball scholarship to Florida State University but decided to go pro after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of high school. He went on to play three seasons in the minor leagues before suffering a career-ending injury. Crouse went on to play one season as a tight end for the Southern Illinois University football team. After his athletic career, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the 82nd Airborne Division, completing various combat missions in Afghanistan.

“My favorite memories are playing with my brothers in high school and sharing that time with them,” said Crouse. “I credit them for me having the career that I did. I wouldn’t be the person or player that I am if it wasn’t for them pushing me and being role models for me.”