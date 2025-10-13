In business, whether you are starting out or looking to expand or refresh, one of the hardest things to do is develop a brand that works. But Abi Merkle, owner of AM Design & Services, is here to help with everything a business owner needs to deliver results, from logo design to social media assistance.

Merkle, who is a well-known member of the FishHawk-area community; has held leadership positions, from board member and T-ball coach at FishHawk Youth Baseball to chairman of the board at the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce; and recently joined the board of directors for the Angel Foundation FL.

After working in corporate retail advertising for 20 years, when looking for the next step in her career in 2015, Merkle decided to put her knowledge and experience into her own business and started AM Design & Services. She began with a focus on helping Amazon retailers succeed by designing private label packaging, product photo stories and brand visuals and has expanded from there.

“With my experience in advertising and brand development, I understand that effective design is more than just visual appeal; it’s a strategic tool that drives engagement, consistency and trust,” said Merkle. “Our focus on results-driven branding, graphic design, advertising and marketing services enables us to help businesses grow locally and nationwide.”

AM Design & Services’ clients include startups, small businesses and established brands looking for marketing services that work to achieve their unique goals.

According to Merkle, of the list of services her business offers, the most popular are brand design, strategy and social media.

“Our perfect client is someone who wants to create or level up their brand or outsource their social media,” she said. “We can help them to stand out in a competitive market.”

AM Design & Services, three-year winner of a Best of Florida award, also offers workshops and useful tips and strategies on their Facebook and Instagram pages. For more information, visit www.amdesignservice.com, call 813-308-9819 or email info@amdesignservice.com.