By Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Petty Officer 1st Class Lowell Topham, a native of Tampa, Florida, serves aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex, currently operating out of San Diego, California.

Topham graduated from Chamberlin High School in 2004.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Tampa.

“My father, Lowell Elwood Topham, retired from the Navy after 20 years serving as a mess specialist,” Topham said. “I learned self-discipline from him. He also taught me how to push myself to limits and how to have compassion. He always knew best.”

Topham joined the Navy 20 years ago. Today, Topham serves as a religious program specialist.

“I joined the Navy to serve my country, for the opportunities to find a purpose in life and for the adventure,” Topham said.

Essex plays a crucial role in projecting power and maintaining presence for naval forces. It serves as the cornerstone of amphibious operations, capable of carrying Marines, their equipment and aircraft to execute a wide range of missions, from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to full-scale amphibious assaults. This ship enables forces to rapidly deploy and sustain operations in littoral (near-shore) environments, providing a versatile platform for achieving strategic objectives across the globe.

Resembling a small aircraft carrier, Essex’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 officers and enlisted personnel and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Topham has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I am proud of representing the Navy on the wrestling team and taekwondo sparring team,” Topham said. “Another one of my proudest accomplishments is my job in the Navy, where I focus on religious needs, resiliency and caring for my fellow service members.”

Topham serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means doing something bigger than myself,” Topham said. “When I joined at the time during the height of the Afghanistan and Iraq War, I wanted to contribute to supporting and defending my country.”

Topham is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my wife, Annie; my mother, Maeve; and my father, Odyls, for supporting me and for their sacrifices,” Topham added. “Especially my wife, because I’ve been geo-bacheloring the majority of my time in service.”