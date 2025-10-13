The Ruskin community is counting down to its signature fall event, the 35th annual Ruskin Seafood & Arts Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, November 15-16, at E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, located at 2401 19th Ave. NW in Ruskin. Sponsored by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, the weekend promises two full days of seafood, entertainment, art and family‐friendly activities.

The festival will kick off on November 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and continues on November 16 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission for adults is usually $10 per person, along with a $2 carload fee for Hillsborough County vehicles entering the park. Children ages 12 and under, along with veterans and active-duty military (with proper ID), receive free admission.

However, in response to hurricane impacts in the region, the organizers have eliminated the entrance fee this year for local residents, hoping to lift community spirits and provide a much‑needed break. The $2 carload parking fee is still in place.

Seafood is, of course, the star of the show, but the festival has always aimed to appeal to all tastes. Alongside shrimp, mullet, crab boils and more, there will be nonseafood food vendors, cold beverages and an arts and crafts market for browsing and shopping. For families, there’s plenty to keep children engaged: interactive kid zones, live kids’ entertainment, dance performances, arts workshops and more.

Live music will animate the Bobby Howard Memorial Main Stage, featuring a tribute to veterans at the opening ceremonies. Performers include J. Lowery on steel drums, Emma Christine, the I‑ruption Reggae Band, Joshua Bidwell, the Randy McNeeley Band and others. Also scheduled are a car show, the Sportsman Expo and a full market of arts and crafts vendors.

Executive Director Melanie Davis noted the festival will “help raise the spirits [and] raise the morale in the community” following the hardships of recent hurricanes. Eliminating the entry fee, she said, allows more people to come together during recovery.

For more information, prospective vendors or sponsors can consult the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce or visit the official website at https://ruskinseafoodfest.org/.