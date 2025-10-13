Landon Holschauer is a stand-out student at Bloomingdale High School. He is senior class president and a ‘Spirit Man’ (one of two for this school year). As a student government association (SGA) board member he worked on Florida House Bill 295, Comprehensive Waste Reduction Recycling Plan, as part of the Ought To Be a Law program. He invests his time tirelessly; and he runs on Bloomingdale’s track and cross-country team.

In June, Holschauer represented Bloomingdale High School in the American Legion Florida Boys State program in Tallahassee. 500 boys from all over the state attended the weeklong program. Holschauer was a top 12 finalist. He was awarded the Florida Boys State American Legion Chapter 230 Scholarship for $500.

American Legion Boys State, founded in 1935, is a program in which students become citizens of a mythical city, county and state from where they elect officials and introduce and argue bills in a legislature. They learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens and duties of various city, county and state officers.

Mindy Edgeman, Bloomingdale’s college and career counselor, was not surprised that Holschauer received the scholarship.

“Landon is an amazing student and person, and we were thrilled to have him represent Bloomingdale! We were confident he would be chosen as a delegate, and it is no surprise he won this prestigious scholarship. Landon is one of those kids that I can always count on. He served on the Senior Awards team for me last year and this year he is serving as one of my Collegeboard Ambassadors,” Edgeman said.

Holschauer became interested in the American Legion Florida Boys State program because of the potential for college scholarships; he figured it would be a great experience regardless of whether he was awarded a scholarship. He said the experience helped him hone his leadership skills and zero in on his interests and career goals.

“Boys State helped me figure out what I was good at and interested in. At Boys State, every single time you run for office, you have to do a speech and sell yourself to a group of boys you don’t know. I realized I am good at networking and communicating and that would be beneficial in a business,” Holschauer said.

As Bloomingdale’s 2026 student class president, Holschauer’s advice to students is to take chances.

“Put yourself out there. There’s no reason not to. At the end of the day, you either get it or you don’t and either way, it’s an experience you can learn from,” Holschauer said.

To learn more about the American Legion Florida Boys State Program, visit www.floridalegion.org/programs-services/boys-state/.